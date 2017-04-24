U.S. to introduce new duties on Canadian softwood lumber, Premier Clark responds

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to the CBC, The U.S. Commerce Secretary says that the agency will introduce new duties with an average of 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

According to the article, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Reuters that this will affect close to $5 billion on softwood lumber imports from Canada.

(Article by the CBC: http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/wilbur-ross-softwood-tarrif-1.4083968)

With news of these developments, Premier Christy Clark issued a statement on Monday night saying that the Province will continue to fight for forestry.

“My message to B.C. forest workers, their families, and producers is this: We are here for you. We will fight for you. And we will not give up.”

A release says that Clark will be meeting with members of Cabinet to discuss the situation and determine further actions to stand up for B.C. workers and the forest industry.

“The forest industry built this province, and it has a strong future ahead – having added 9,825 jobs in the sector since 2011. We will only accept a new agreement that works for B.C. We will fight, and we will win – as we have before.”