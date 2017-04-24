News Ticker

Two Fort St. John infrastructure tenders awarded to local companies

April 24, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News 0

Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Fort St. John companies have landed tenders to complete projects in the Energetic City.

Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. has been awarded the tender for the 2017 Sidewalks and Street Lighting Improvements Project. The company submitted their bid on April 6, 2017, with the total tendered price being $476,563.50.

The City says the project will consist of installation of sidewalks and upgrading of the associated street lights. The sidewalks are on 98th Street from 114th A Avenue to 117th Avenue and 82nd Street from 93rd Avenue to 96th Avenue, the tender also included the installation of a Pedestrian Signal on 89th Avenue at 82nd Street.

The two other companies that submitted bids were L.B. Chapman Construction Ltd. from Vernon ($528,479.35) and Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) from Fort St. John ($583,025.15).

The City of Fort St. John released the costs associated with the sidewalk and street light project. The graph is based on the lowest bid from Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. and after the GST rebate has been taken off/Photo: City of Fort St. John

The second tender was for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements project and was awarded to the low bidder, Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) from Fort St. John. The company submitted their tender on April 13, 2017 with a total price of $5,906,415.52.

Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. had also placed a bit on this project with a price tag of $5,955,259.80.

The graph is based on the lowest bid from Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) and after the
GST rebate has been taken off, the estimated project cost and surplus have been identified by the city/Photo: City of Fort St. John

