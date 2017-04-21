Twin Peaks embark on One Week Stand Tour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John musicians Naomi Shore and Lindsay Pratt, who together comprise Twin Peaks, are embarking on another tour that stretches across two thirds of B.C.

The One Week Stand Tour, which features Twin Peaks, along with the sassy, sultry country tunes of Carolyn Mark, to the surf-rock band Kitty & The Rooster, will be kicking off in the Energetic City tomorrow, and runs for the next seven days with stops in Rolla, Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Chilliwack, Mission, and Vancouver.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

April 22 – Fort St. John – The Lido Theatre

April 23 – Rolla – The Rolla Pub

April 24 – Prince George – The Legion

April 25 – Quesnel – The Occidental

April 26 – Williams Lake – Central Cariboo Arts Centre

April 27 – Chilliwack – Tractorgrease

April 28 – Mission – The Stage

April 29 – Vancouver – Lana Lou’s

Tickets for Saturday night’s show at the Lido Theatre are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.