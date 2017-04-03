Turbines and generators contractor starts work on Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Site C project reached another milestone today as it was announced that contractor that is fabricating the dam’s turbines and generators mobilized to the construction site.

Voith Hydro Canada, which was awarded the $470-million contract in March 2016, will design, supply and install six vertical axis, Francis-style turbines, six generators and associated equipment for Site C.

“This is another important step forward for the Site C project,” said Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South. “The turbines and generators are a critical component of this project as they’ll generate the clean electricity that will power our homes and businesses well into the future.”

Voith Hydro has been contracted by BC Hydro a number of times in the past few years for the Crown corporation’s projects, including: the Revelstoke Dam’s Unit 5, the Ruskin Dam and Powerhouse Upgrade, and the Gordon M. Shrum Turbine Replacement Project.

“We’re thrilled to have reached this important milestone in the Site C project and to be a part of this important legacy project for British Columbia,” said Bill Malus, president and CEO of Voith Hydro Canada. “Our initial on-site work will include building a facility at the dam site to manufacture the steel structures for the turbines and generators.”

About 150 workers will be on site during the peak of installation for the turbines and generators in 2022, which will occur in the dam’s powerhouse. The powerhouse housing the six turbines will measure over thirty metres in width, or wider than the BC Legislature building in Victoria. According to Malus, the dam’s six turbines themselves will be manufactured at a Voith facility in Brazil before being shipped to Texas, and then transported via truck from there to the dam site.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier (second from left) joins delegates from BC Hydro and Voith Hydro Canada to break ground on Voith’s facility at the Site C dam construction site today. Photo by Chris Newton Voith Hydro Canada’s facility will be located on the large rectangular gravel area in the lower right corner of this view of the Site C Dam construction site from the south bank on April 3rd. Photo by Chris Newton

Voith Hydro Canada, through the Construction Labour Relations Association, negotiated a labour agreement with the Bargaining Council of British Columbia Building Trades Unions, which represents construction craft unions in B.C. The labour agreement includes participation from 10 B.C. Building Trades Unions for the installation of the turbines and generators for Site C.

Voith Hydro Canada will start work on a temporary on-site manufacturing facility after arriving on site. Excavation and foundation preparation for the facility will start this month, with construction expected to be completed in August.