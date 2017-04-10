Tumbler Ridge News closing its doors

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The Tumbler Ridge News has announced that it will be ceasing publication as of the end of April.

The newpaper, which supports a staff of two along with several delivery persons in Tumbler Ridge, will be publishing its last edition on Thursday, April 27th. Editor and Publisher Trent Ernst, who was informed by the paper’s owner that the business was closing at the end of March, says that several factors have led to the newspaper closing shop.

Ernst says that the initial decision for the paper closing its doors isn’t primarily a financial-baed decision, explaining that the newspaper’s owner has seen their health deteriorate recently. However, he did explain that finances could have played a part in the newspaper not being acquired by another owner.

The closure of the Tumbler Ridge News is the latest in a series of local newspaper closures here in the Peace Region. The Chetwynd Echo published its last edition on January 6th, 2016. Northeast News, based in Dawson Creek, followed suit just over a month later.

Ernst summed up his nearly seven years at the Tumbler Ridge News in a farewell editorial with the following except:

“I predict that the Tumbler Ridge News will cease to publish as of the end of this month. Like I said, much lower stakes, and not really a prophecy, but speaking a hard truth. You see, Loraine, the owner, has been in the hospital almost constantly for the last three years.”

The full editorial can be found on the Tumbler Ridge News website: http://tumblerridgenews.com/the-end-is-nigh/