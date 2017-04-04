Truck used to break into Hi-Performance Motor Sports

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A pickup truck was used to commit at least one robbery in Fort St. John on Tuesday morning.

Hi-Performance Motor Sports Manager Jim Harris says that staff learned after reviewing surveillance video that a pickup truck attempted to drive through one of the store’s front windows at approximately 5:30 this morning. Harris said that after smashing into the window, the driver sat out front of the store for roughly ten minutes before backing into and smashing the other storefront window. According to Harris, the driver then stole four helmets from the store before fleeing the scene.

Harris added that when looking at the surveillance video, the pickup appeared to have front-end damage that was sustained prior to ramming into the store. He explained that one headlight and part of the vehicle’s grill were missing when the truck drove up to the store. The Warehouse One store at the Totem Mall also sustained heavy damage to its storefront on the mall’s exterior this morning, although it has not been confirmed if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as soon as we receive them.