Tom’s Construction wins 14th Annual Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was an exciting three days of hockey action at the North Peace Arena for the 14th Annual Fort St. John Petroleum Association 4-on-4 hockey tournament.

Five finals were played on Saturday, the lineups were determined based on the standings of the round robin.

In the D&T Disposal Game between the two 5th place finishers of both the Black Ace and V.E Brandl Divisions, TCL () defeated D&D Insulators 9-5.

Complete Pumpjack Services doubled up Magnum Oilfield 6-3 in the Sexsmith Financial Game between 4th place finishers.

The Baker Hughes Game was won by Fort Motors from the Black Ace Division, defeating the V.E Brandl Division’s Distribution Now 8-6.

The Jiffy Lube Game between last year’s top winners Cabre Oilfield and the 2015 winning team Ditmarsia was a nail-biter of a game. Cabre ended up victorious after getting the victory 3-2 in a shootout.

The Petroleum Club Game didn’t see quite as close a final score. Tom’s Construction won their first-ever Petroleum Club game against Northern Vac 8-3.

