They’re back! Northern Lights College International Bhangra goes country

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights College International department and students put out a video back in December and they Bhangra’d in the snow.

They’re back and have released another video, this time with a western flair.

The group released ‘Bhangra in the snow’ before Christmas and the video was a major hit. That video garnered almost 290,000 views and had close to 5,100 shares.

Cleo Baker who works in student support with Northern Lights College said they weren’t expecting such a big response to the video and just wanted to share some joy.

“We weren’t expecting this big of an impact. We were really hoping it would bring some joy around and get people to realize you can have a lot of fun in the north but we had no idea it would be this popular. People say this (Bhangra in the snow) makes them smile and they watch it over and over.”

Jitesh Rajan, who choreographed the dance and took classes throughout the semester said that there were the same members in the country dance as well as a few new faces.

“It was a culmination performance for the dance classes that were being organized in the college during winter 2017 semester.”

This time, they even incorporated a horse in the routine and it also was much, much warmer this time around.