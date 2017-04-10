Telizyn squeaks out win in Blizzard road race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A dozen members of the Blizzard Bicycle Club came out for a warm, sunny, and breezy Sunday for a road race on the club’s 50 kilometre Cecil Lake circuit.

Suzie Bach was the lone rider on the 20 km course, finishing the distance in 1:31:04. Robert Sapp and Ben Dawson rode the triple dip 35 km course. Sapp crossed the finish line nearly one minute in front of Dawson, as the two riders completed their race in 1:18:40 and 1:19:34 respectively.

Nine riders raced on the club’s 50 kilometre full circuit on Sunday. Josh Telizyn barely squeaked past Ard Hoogenboom, Nick Guliov, and Nyam Newlove in photo finish. The four riders all stopped the stopwatch at 1:45:32. Richard Wood and Kristine Bock both finished after 1:48:49, with Wood a split-second ahead to take 5th spot. Pat Ferris was the lone rider in the race to finish by himself, riding the 50 clicks in 1:55:23. Sam Keats and Athena Andritz rounded out the riders, finishing in 2:07:49.

The Blizzard Bike Club will be hosting their Spring Stage Race over the next two weekend. Stages One and Two will be ridden on Good Friday, starting with the Beatton Hill Climb at 10:00 a.m.