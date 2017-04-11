Teen missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

13 year-old Danelle Ava Ames was reported missing by her family on Monday. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately at 7:00 p.m. yesterday evening.

Ames is described as: First Nation, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 70 lbs., with lone brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

It is believed that Ames may be in the Horse Lake area in the company of some of her acquaintances.

If you have information about Ames or her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.