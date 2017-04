DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A teenager that went missing from Dawson Creek last week has been found.

Cst. Jaime Ekkel with the Dawson Creek RCMP says that 16 year-old Madelyn White has been located safe and unharmed. Whyte was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on Monday April 17th, after speaking with her family two days two days prior.

In a release, Cst. Ekkel extended thanks to the public for helping to locate White.