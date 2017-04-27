Taylor Bridge spring deck welding to take place May 1 to 27

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge has announced that spring deck welding will be taking place next month.

The welding will take place from May 1 to May 18 and then from May 23 to May 27. The welding will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic.

YRB says that if you are aware of any wide loads (3.6m or wider) scheduled to cross the bridge during the welding, please contact their office.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Yellowhead Road & Bridge at 1-888-883-6688.