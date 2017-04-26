Tax rates holding steady this year as Fort St. John Council approves 2017 rates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Councillors have officially implemented the tax rates for 2017 and they won’t be changing much for residents and businesses.

At a City Council meeting on Monday afternoon, the Bylaw for the rates was passed.

While most communities in Northeast BC saw increases in 2016, Fort St. John saw a decrease in property values of roughly five percent. Commercial property owners in Fort St. John also saw decreases in the value of commercial or industrial-zoned properties, with a drop of 2.27 percent.

The average value of a single-family detached home in Fort St. John fell from $404,000 to $387,000, a drop of 4.39 percent.

The tax rates for 2017 will be as follows:

Section 197 of the Community Charter requires City Council to adopt a Bylaw to impose rates on all taxable land and improvements according to their assessed values before May 15th of each year.