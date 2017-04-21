Tang finishes first in Blizzard’s sixth Spring Race Series stage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Irvin Tang rode like the wind yesterday evening to take the win in the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s sixth stage of the Spring Race Series.

Competing in the 16 kilometre Baldonnel Time Trial, Tang surged ahead of the competition to finish first with a time of 26:28. Josh Telizyn continued to build on his lead in the U19 division standings, coming in 2nd with a time of 27:55. Richard Wood placed 3rd in the race, crossing the line ten seconds after Telizyn to round out the Top 3. Nick Guliov, Darren Guliov, and Nyam Newlove made up the final three riders.

The seventh stage of the Spring Race Series, the Rocky Road Race, will take place this Sunday on the Taylor Pulp Mill Road at 2:00 p.m.