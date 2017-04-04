Suspect arrested in connection with Fort St. John business crashes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John have arrested a suspect in connection with two incidents where a vehicle crashed into local businesses.

RCMP say that at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, they responded to multiple alarms that were triggered at the Totem Mall. After arriving, it was determined a grey GMC pickup truck had driven into the mall doors and though the centre of the mall causing a significant amount of damage. There were no reports of anything stolen from the mall.

A short time later, police responded to another call involving a break and enter at Hi Performance Motorsports. It was determined riding helmets were stolen from the store.

A 17-year-old man was arrested for multiple counts of break and enter, theft under $5,000 and mischief over $5,000 in relation to both incidents. Police say they believe he was the one driving the GMC pickup truck.

They also say that they believe another individual was in the vehicle when the incidents occured and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or the identity of the unknown suspect please call the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.