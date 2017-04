Students bring home the hardware at 2017 Northern BC Regional Science Fair

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yesterday at North Peace Secondary School, students from Elementary and High School showed their stuff when it comes to science.

The following individuals received awards at the Science Fair on April 11:

Al Appleton Worksafe Award – $100

Winner – Travis English, Grade 5, Alwin Holland Elem., Title: 682…

Animal Care Award – $50

Winner – Simon Jones, Grade 4, Heritage Christian Online Title: Which Seeds Do Birds Prefer?

Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of BC Award – $100

Winners – Kelvin Lass (Gr. 7) & Lincoln Bueckert (Gr. 4), Buick Creek, Title: Designed Bridges

Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of BC Award – Elementary – $100

Winner – Raelle Amboe, Grade 5, Clearview, Title: Electro-Magnificent!

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Award – $100

Winner – Simon Jones, Grade 4, Heritage Christian Online Title: Which Seeds Do Birds Prefer?

BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy

Winner – Lucas Gill, Grade 6, Charlie Lake Elem., Title: Cold Power

BC Nature Award – 2 Awards of $75

Winner Grades 6-8 – Kolton Johnson (Gr. 8) & Kagan Wollen (Gr. 7), Freedom Thinkers

Title: Restore the Colour

Winner Grades 9-12 – Kyra Taylor, Grade 10, Energetic Learning Campus, Title: Hydroponic Forage: A Feasible Equine Feed Alternative

BC Science Teachers’ Award – $100

Winner – Adrianna Hamm, Grade 7, Bert Bowes, Title: Growing Great Greens

BCIC Young Innovator Scholarship – $2000 Scholarship to a BC University

Winner – Jaden Ford, Grade 12, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: C02NSEQUENCES

British Columbia Dental Hygienist Award – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Nadia Lotysz, Grade 6, Alwin Holland Elem., Title: Bacteria Battle

British Columbia Institute of Agrologists Award – $100

Winner – Maria Hansen, Grade 4, Upper Pine, Title: Does the pH Level Affect Plant Growth and Germination?

Elementary Botany Award – $50

Winner – Jessi Kosick, Grade 4, Charlie Lake Elem., Title: Germination

Elementary Chemistry Award – $50

Winner – Makenna Chyzyk, Grade 6, Alwin Holland Elem., Title: Does Temperature Affect Gas?

Elementary Health and Safety Award – $50

Winner – Layla Allin, Grade 6, Bert Ambrose Elem., Title: Child Proof…Busted

Elementary Healthy Living Award – $50

Winner – Levi Vander Meulen, Grade 6, CM Finch Elem., Title: Water Works

Elementary Physics Award – $50

Winner – Lucas Gill, Grade 6, Charlie Lake Elem., Title: Cold Power

Elementary Science of Sport Award – $50

Winner – Charlie Kehl, Grade 6, Hudson’s Hope Elem/Sec, Title: The Puck Stops Here

Genome BC Award – 2 Awards of $100

Winner – Hollis Mattson, Grade 5, Devereaux Elem., Title: The Antibiotic Hunter Part II

Winners – Mackenzie Fell & Reese Holden, Grade 6, Robert Ogilvie Elem., Title: Popular Prints

People’s Choice Award – $50

Winner – Jaden Ford, Grade 12, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: C02NSEQUENCES

Roy Northern Environmental Award Junior – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Ashten Rogers, Grade 6, Baldonnel Elem., Title: Roots Rule

Roy Northern Environmental Award Senior – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kayli Taylor, Grade 7, Upper Pine, Title: Downhill Slopes Water Erosion: Will Woodchips Help Prevent Surface Water Erosion

SCWIST Award – $100, Perpetual Trophy

Winner – Amy Crandall, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: Be Still, My Beating Heart

The Michael Crooks Physics Prize – $75

Winner – Raelle Amboe, Grade 5, Clearview, Title: Electro-Magnificent!

Vibrant Communities Award Elementary – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Shivam Tewari, Grade 5, Duncan Cran Elem., Title: Wind Energy vs Solar Energy

Vibrant Communities Award Senior – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 10, Energetic Learning Campus, Title: Hydroponic Forage: A Feasible Equine Feed Alternative

DIVISIONAL AWARDS:

Top Grade 4 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Billie Naisby, Grade 4, Hudson’s Hope Elem/Sec., Title: Apples at the Beach

Top Grade 5 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Hollis Mattson, Grade 5, Devereaux Elem., Title: The Antibiotic Hunter Part II

Top Grade 6 Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Levi Vander Meulen, Grade 6, CM Finch Elem., Title: Water Works

Third Place Junior Project – $25 Each, Keeper Trophy

Winners – Kolton Johnson (Gr. 8) & Kagan Wollen (Gr. 7), Freedom Thinkers Title: Restore the Colour

Second Place Junior Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Brandi Hanna, Grade 8, Christian Life School, Title: Colour My Memory

Top Junior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Dakotah Ruel, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Secondary Central Campus, Title: Separation of H2O to Pure Hydrogen & Oxygen

Second Place Intermediate Project – $50, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Amy Crandall, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: Be Still, My Beating Heart

Top Intermediate Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Kyra Taylor, Grade 10, Energetic Learning Campus, Title: Hydroponic Forage: A Feasible Equine Feed Alternative

Top Senior Project – $100, Keeper Trophy

Winner – Jaden Ford, Grade 12, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: C02NSEQUENCES

NOMINATIONS FOR PROVINCIAL AWARDS:

Genome BC Scholarship – $1000 Scholarship

Nominee – Jaden Ford, Grade 12, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: C02NSEQUENCES

W.E. Coates Award – $200

Nominee – Kayli Taylor, Grade 7, Upper Pine, Title: Downhill Slopes Water Erosion: Will Woodchips Help Prevent Surface Water Erosion

STUDENTS SELECTED TO ATTEND CANADA-WIDE SCIENCE FAIR IN SASKATCHEWAN MAY 14-21:

Dakotah Ruel, Grade 8, Dawson Creek Secondary Central Campus, Title: Separation of H2O to Pure Hydrogen & Oxygen

Amy Crandall, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: Be Still, My Beating Heart

Jaden Ford, Grade 12, Dawson Creek Senior Sec., Title: C02NSEQUENCES