Stage North presents What Corbin Knew at the Evengel Chapel this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society is bringing their latest production, What Corbin Knew, to the Energetic City this weekend.

The play tells the story of Richard Corbin, who invites two couples to his a posh skybox that’ve never met, and results in a big mystery. Producer Karma Pratt says that well-crafted script will have audiences in hysterics, and that the play’s actors are incredibly well-suited for their roles in the comedy/murder mystery/

Pratt says that as the play is adult-oriented with mature themes, language and content, kids are strongly advised to not attend, and viewer discretion is advised.

The play made its debut last night, and will only feature two more shows Friday and Saturday night at the Evangel Chapel. Tickets are available either through the NPCC box office or at the door. Adult tickets are $20, students and seniors get in for $17.

For more information, call the NPCC at (250) 785-1992, or visit the Stage North Facebook page.