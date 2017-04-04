Spring temperatures allow crews to start cleaning up city streets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says that works crews are out in full force, and are going through the task of repairing city streets after the onslaught of the winter months..

The City is asking drivers to be on the lookout for slow-moving street sweepers and work crews on city roads. The city’s street sweepers will be working from 6:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next several weeks clearing sand and gravel. The sweepers will begin on Priority One roads before moving to residential areas.

When it comes to repairing potholes, the city says that due to overnight temperatures continuing to drop below the freezing mark, crews will continue using a cold mix for temporary pothole repairs, though they’ll begin using the more effective hotmix to patch the holes once the temperatures rise consistently above freezing. Citizens can report potholes by calling 311, using the city app, or using the Report a Problem form on the city’s website: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/report-a-problem-form.

When it comes to re-painting road lines that have been scraped and scoured away, the city says that those tasks can’t be done for several weeks, since the roads have to be clean and the temperature needs to be well above zero.