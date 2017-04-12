Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson area

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A decent amount of snow could be on the way for the Northern Rockies region later this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fort Nelson region, saying that significant snowfall amounts could fall in the southern part of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, especially near Sikanni Chief.

The warning says the snow could start Wednesday evening and some areas could see up to 15 cm by the time the storm ends on Friday morning.

See the full warning below.

Special weather statement issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

A significant spring snowfall is possible for the BC Peace and portions of Highway 97 near Wonowon and Sikanni Chief.

A heavy spring snowfall event is possible for the BC Peace beginning overnight as a low moves into the BC interior from the south, combined with a persistent easterly flow. Snow spreads north towards the Sikanni Chief area early Thursday morning.

By the end of the day on Thursday, snowfall through the region are expected to range from 5 to 15 cm, with the higher amounts likely near the Rockies.

Snow could continue well into Friday with additional amounts possible.