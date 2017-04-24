Spark Women’s Leadership Conference registration closes May 9

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 4th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference is set to take place May 16 and 17 at the Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John and registration will officially close on May 9.

The theme this year is ‘Inspired by Tough’.

Sessions at the event will include:

Mindset Mastery for Business Growth Panel

Why Smart People Suffer from the Imposter Syndrome & How to Thrive in Spire of It

Secrets of Persuasion

Industry Panel

Building a Bullet Proof Reputation

How to Target Facebook Ads to Promote Your Brand

How to Feel as Bright & Capable as Everyone “Thinks” You Are

Rock Your Life

Stop Compromising and Make All the Money You Want!

Advertising 101

Road from Burnout to Recovery

Accelerating Your 5 Year Plan

The keynote speaker this year is Dr. Valerie Young.

The conference fee is $350.00. There is a discount to groups of 6 people or more from the same organization. Those that attend will also receive a single complimentary professional headshot.

For more information and to register, visit: http://sharingthespark.com/.