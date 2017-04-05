Soccer registration deadlines fast approaching

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The deadline to register for the Fort St. John Soccer Club’s outdoor soccer season is fast approaching.

The deadline for youth soccer teams is April 9th, while the deadline to register for the Adult co-ed league is April 15th. Registration fees are $170 per player. The Adult co-ed season starts during the first week of May, with games scheduled every Wednesday evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be a tournament midway through the season, July 9th – 11th, and the season comes to close on August 30th.

For more information, or to register, visit: fsjsoccer.com.