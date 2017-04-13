Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the North and South Peace. The warning states the current snow will turn to rain today, but will turn back into snow this evening.

The spring storm is then expected to intensify with snow accumulations expected to anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow by Friday morning. Residents closer to the Rocky Mountains could see the highest amount.

The estimated amount of snow has dropped from the forecast issued Wednesday evening, when Environment Canada said the region could see up to 25 cm of snow.

8:17 AM PDT Thursday 13 April 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

Snow over the Peace River may become mixed with rain today but the snow is expected to reintensify late this afternoon. The highest snowfall accumulations are expected near the Rocky Mountains where total amounts may approach 15 cm by early Friday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.