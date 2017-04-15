Snowfall warning continues in the North and South Peace

UPDATE – As of 11am, the snowfall warning has ended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for both the North and South Peace of B.C. Since Thursday, Fort St. John has received 26 cm of snow, but Saturday’s snowfall warning, suggests the area could see another 2 to 4 cm before the spring storm moves out the area.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of plus 4 on Saturday, then increase to plus 7 on Easter Sunday and drop back down to minus 4 on Easter Monday. The temperature should return to normal for this time of year by Friday when the high is expected to be 12.

Driving in the region remains difficult in places. For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca. You can also see current images from web cameras all around the region at that website. If you plan to Alberta, you can see current road conditions at this website, https://511.alberta.ca/

The full weather warning from Environment Canada is below.

Warnings

5:16 AM PDT Saturday 15 April 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm continues.

A trough of low pressure extending from western Saskatchewan through the BC Peace River region is continuing to give periods of snow to the area. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are expected

this morning before the snow tapers off.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.