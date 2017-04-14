Snowfall warning continues in B.C. Peace; storm moving into Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If we didn’t already get enough snow on Thursday, Environment Canada says more is still possible.

Over 20 cm fell in the North Peace on Thursday and another 10 cm are still possible before the spring storm is over. Environment Canada says light snow will continue until Saturday morning.

The heavy snow has caused slippery sections on all the local roads and highways. For more information about highways in B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca.

If you plan on traveling to Alberta, expect snow today. Weather warnings exist for the majority of Northern Alberta. For updates on highways in Alberta visit https://511.alberta.ca/

Below is a copy of the full weather warning from Environment Canada.

Issued at 2017-04-14 11:55 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)



Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

A band of precipitation will continue to give snow to the Peace

region. Additional snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are expected today. Light snow will continue tonight into early Saturday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

