More snow predicted Monday after 30 cm over the Easter weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Spring may have arrived in many parts of B.C., but the snow isn’t over yet for Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

After receiving 30 centimetres over the weekend, Fort St. John could see another 2 to 4 cm on Monday. Chetwynd was hit with 22 centimetres of snow and the Braden Road area received 39 cm. In the South Peace, there could be another 5 to 10 cm of snow on Monday.

The bad news is the forecast for this week says we could still see more snow, but it doesn’t look like any major accumulation is expected. Over the next five days the temperature will slowly rise to high of plus six by the weekend.

Meanwhile in the Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says White Rock was the first Metro Vancouver region to hit 20 degrees this year, posting a high of 20.1 degrees Celsius Sunday afternoon.