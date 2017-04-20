Shell Groundbirch launches NEBC Community Grants program for non-profits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell Groundbirch has announced that they will be providing funding for non-profits in northeast B.C. through a new program.

The amount allocated by Shell is currently $40,000.

“The program is a great way for Shell to give back to the community,” says Jennifer Prochera, External Relations Advisor for Shell Groundbirch

Shell says that organizations in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, Tumbler Ridge and surrounding communities are welcome to apply.

Each non-profit organization can apply for up to $5,000 of the $40,000 total.

“The actual amount will depend on the number of applications and each individual grant request. Funding cannot be used for operating expenses, dues or memberships, trips, tours, travel expenses, conferences, advertising, giveaways or prizes, third-party fundraising events, individual scholarships, lobbying expenses or personal computers.”

The grant funding is for one-time projects that are sustainable after the conclusion of the grant.

Shell says that there are organizations that are not eligible for a grant. They include individuals or individual pursuits, for-profit businesses, sports teams, sports tournaments, homeowners associations, fraternal or labour organizations, political organizations, religious organizations for the sole benefit of the organization.

The deadline to apply for a grant through the program is May 12, 2017. Successful applicants will be notified within 90 days of the deadline.

Those chosen to receive a grant will be determined by an anonymous grant review panel. The panel will include community representatives that are familiar with the communities needs and 3 Shell representatives.

Prochera says that helping give back to the community that was hit by the oil and gas downturn is important to the company.

“Northeast BC has been hit hard in the past couple of years with the economic downturn. Many organizations have lost sponsorships or funding because companies simply didn’t have the money to give. We are hoping that this Grant Program will help to revitalize some of these organizations, and in turn, revitalize our communities”

If you would like to apply for a grant through the program, visit: http://www.shell.ca/en_ca/sustainability/communities/funding-guidelines-process.html.

To be considered for the grants, organizations are required to ensure “NEBC Community Grants” is included as part of the Project Name.

If you would like more information, contact Jennifer Prochera, External Relations Advisor at jennifer.prochera@shell.com or (778) 256-2367.