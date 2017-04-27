Shaw services in northeast B.C. interrupted by Canada wide outage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Those in Fort St. John, Taylor and Dawson Creek may be experiencing outages with phone, internet and also cable services as a Canada wide issue has plagued Shaw services.

Shaw apologized on their website saying that the outage is a national outage.

“Some customers nationally may be experiencing an interruption to Internet, Television and Home Phone services. We are investigating the situation and working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Shaw had the ‘BC Interior’ region which includes northeast B.C. as ‘under investigation’ but provided more details on the national outage page.

To view updates, visit: https://community.shaw.ca/docs/DOC-11555.