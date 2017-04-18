Ten horses rescued from frozen lake near Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. — Horses that were struggling after falling through thin ice in northwestern Alberta were saved by rescuers who cut paths to the shore with chainsaws.

Trevor Grant, the County of Grande Prairie’s fire chief, says 10 horses fell through a frozen dugout on a rural property.

Firefighters in yellow suits and wearing safety tethers to connect them to the shore were armed with chainsaws and other equipment as they ventured onto the ice to try to help the animals.

Grant says one horse had already died of injuries and two more died from exhaustion, but seven made it to safety.

Grant says the animals weren’t as calm as regular horses because they were rodeo broncs.

But some of the firefighters were specially trained for large animal rescue, and Grant says animals in need typically understand that humans are trying to help them.

In total, 35 firefighters helped in the rescue, which lasted nearly two hours.