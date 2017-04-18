School buses cancelled in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled school buses in Fort St. John and School District 59 has cancelled buses in Dawson Creek.

Schools are still open today. Buses will still be operating in the Chetwynd area.

For more information on school bus cancellations in the South Peace, you can also visit www.sd59.bc.ca/family/buses