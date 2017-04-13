School buses cancelled in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The spring snow storm has caused school buses in Dawson Creek to be cancelled.

School District 59 has cancelled buses in Dawson Creek, but buses will still operate in Chetwynd. The spring snow storm that could bring up to 25 cm of snow to the region, started Thursday morning in Dawson Creek. Buses are still operating in Fort St. John and the North Peace.

Environment Canada says the snowfall will come in two waves starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The first wave could produce from 5 to 15 cm of snow with the snowfall starting in the South Peace and moving to the North. Areas closest to the Rocky Mountains could see the highest amounts.

As the temperature increases through the day on Thursday, the snow will turn to rain before turning back to snow on Thursday evening. The second wave of could exceed more than 10 cm in northern parts of Peace River North.