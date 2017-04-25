Rouble in Quebec City competing in boxing Nationals

QUEBEC, Q.C. — Fort St. John athlete Ashley Rouble is in Quebec City with the 21 other members of Team B.C. competing in the Canadian National Boxing Championships.

The 17 year-old will be competing against four other fighters in the 60 kilogram weight class, including another young lady that she previously beat at Alberta Provincials in Grande Prairie three months ago. The other four boxers in Rouble’s weight class are Alberta’s Maddy Swanson, Alexis Wuersch from Manitoba, Katelyn Vanderlaan from Ontario, and Katiushka Vasquez Soto from Quebec.

Rouble has been training extensively since she was invited to Team B.C. by head coach Bob Pegues after he saw her compete at Rumble 21 in Quesnel last December. “We’ve really pushed the cardio this past week especially,” said Rouble last Friday. “The last few months we’ve been working three 3-minute rounds, and just hard cardio and lots of technique sessions. Make sure everything’s perfect before we head to Quebec.”

Among the nine provincial teams at this week’s tournament, Rouble says that Quebec and Ontario are the two teams to watch out for since “they have the most fighters.” Despite that, Rouble adds that Team B.C. is probably the strongest its been in several years.

This week, Rouble says that she’ll continue her training by going for a good run every single day to ensure that her cardio is maintained. The teenager will also have to ensure that she is able to meet the weight class at weigh-ins, which take place before each fight.

Fivestar MMA owner and Team B.C. coach Justin Donally says that depending on exactly where Rouble weighs in at for her first weigh-in, she might be fighting at a class just lower, which only has two other athletes.

We’ll have full coverage of Rouble at Nationals throughout the week as we get updates.