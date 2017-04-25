Rotary drive-thru breakfast happening this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St John’s Drive-Thru Breakfast is taking place in two days’ time.

The event will see the club’s members selling reusable lunch bags filled with breakfast items along with fresh hot coffee. Anyone wanting to grab a breakfast bag can stop by the former site of the Visitor Information Centre next to the North Peace Leisure Pool from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27th. The Rotary Club is asking for minimum donation of $5 for every bagged breakfast sold. Anyone wishing to pre-order a bagged breakfast for themselves or their office can also do so in advance.

All proceeds from the drive-thru will go towards the construction of a new Rotary Spray Park.

For more information, contact the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Drive-Thru Breakfast committee members:

Marva (250) 263-7660

Lourdes (250) 263-3014

Donna (250) 262-6665

Carina (250) 794-1606