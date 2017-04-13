Rotary Clubs submit BCAA Play Here grant application for Spray Park upgrades 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has submitted an application to help with funding for the upgrades to the Rotary Spray Park.

With the help of Julie Rogers and Jessica Harrison from the City of Fort St. John, the Rotary Club has submitted a video to apply for BCAA’s Play Here program. The program will award $100,000 towards the improvement of three play spaces in the province.

The Rotary Club’s video application can be found on Youtube: https://youtu.be/GFT8Iiy3rnA.

The finalists for BCAA’s Play Here will be announced on May 22nd. If the project makes the short list, the top three vote-getting projects will each be awarded $100,000 towards play space improvements.