Results from Spring League Basketball’s first week of 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s basketball spring league is back for another season, which kicked off at NPSS on Tuesday night.

In the Junior games, Team Lime beat Team Green 37-8. Brynn Kielo and Megan Stobbe were the players of the game in that match. Yellow defeated Red 38-16, while Blue played against Team Orange, winning that game 35-22. Trevor McDonell and Dawson Kramer were the players of the game in the Yellow/Red match, while Cole Harder and Jack Miles got the same honours in the third game.

In the Senior Girls Division, Maria Giesbrecht was named the Player of the Game for Sunlife, who beat Apollo Avenue 47-34. Claire Turner was also named MVP for Apollo. Team MNP started the season with a tally in the ‘W’ column, beating D. Bauer 49-21. Azaria Richards and Celine Quigley were named the game’s outstanding players.

Both of the Senior Boys games were increbidly close contests. D. Bauer narrowly eeked out a win against MNP, 60-57. Sunlife beat Apollo Avenue 50-46 in the second game. Mason Miranda, Hunter Badke, Duncan Ross, and Payden Ziegler were the four outstanding players in those two games.