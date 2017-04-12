Registration open for Rotary Mother’s Day Walk/Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Registration is now open for the upcoming Rotary Mother’s Day Walk/Run.

The event is taking place this year on Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 14th. The race will start at Surerus Fields, and will take participants across the northeast part of the Energetic City. Registration starts that morning at 8:30, with the 10 kilometre walk/run starting at 10:00. The 5 k walk/run starts 15 minutes later, followed by the Kids 1 km Dash, with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast following the presentation of prizes.

Participants can pick up their race packages at Ernie’s Sports Experts in the Totem Mall on Saturday, May 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Registration costs $15 for the five kilometre walk/run, and $20 for the 10 km run before May 11th. Prices go up by $5 each after May 11th. All proceeds from the event will go to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

For more information, or to register, visit mothersdayrotaryrun.com.