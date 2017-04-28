Regional Sports Conference for athletes and coaching coming to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace Region Community, Sport, Recreation & Performance Conference is coming to Dawson Creek next weekend.

The conference, which is being put on by the Peace River Regional District and Engage Sport North, will feature education and training opportunities for coaches, parents, athletes and community leaders.

PRRD Community Services General Manager Trish Morgan says that the Regional District is funding the conference with legacy funds from their investment in the 2015 U17 World Hockey Challenge. Morgan says that staff were approved by the Board to offer education opportunities for sports coaches in the Peace, from which the conference came about.

Hockey Canada’s Paul Carson and 2016 Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Erica Wiebe will be the conference’s keynote speakers. Over the course of the two days, there will be a large number of available seminars offered for all members of local sports organizations. The National Coaching Certification Program will host multi-sport coaching modules that will go over the basics of coaching organized sport, including: planning a practice, making ethical decisions, managing conflict, the psychology of performance, and athlete nutrition.

Athletes at the conference will have the opportunity to experience workshops on: physical testing, nutrition, mental performance, and strength conditioning, and sports medicine taping.

The Canuck’s Autism Network will also be putting on a workshop about working with children that are on the Autism spectrum, and ways to keep them involved in sports.

Morgan says that while many in the community expressed positive feedback in a survey about the workshop, registrations for the conference have so far not seen as many numbers.

Registration for the conference is only $100 for adults, and $50 for athletes.

The Conference starts next Friday, May 5th at 6:00 p.m., and runs until Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 p.m. The conference is taking place at both the Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts, and at Central Middle School.

For more information, or to register, go to www.engagesportnorth.com.