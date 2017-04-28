Prespatou School to remain closed on Monday: School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that Prespatou School will remain closed on Monday, May 1.

The District said on Thursday that the closure was due to a ‘mechanical issue’. In a statement today, they said the district is working to establish effective clearance within the school’s lagoon system.

Buses will not be running to the school as a result of the closure.

The School District says they apologize for any inconvenience and an update will be made on Monday as to the status of school for Tuesday.