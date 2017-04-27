News Ticker

Prespatou School closed on Friday: School District 60

April 27, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News, Regional 0

Prespatou School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is advising students and parents that Prespatou School will be closed due to a mechanical issue tomorrow.

The School District also advised that buses will not be making runs to the school.

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes