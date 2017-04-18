Premier touts Site C at campaign stop in Fort St. John

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — B.C. Premier Christy Clark was in Fort St. John today for a campaign stop where she spoke about the Site C project and its positive economic impact on the Peace Region.

Joined by Peace River North BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies, along with a number of members of the local business community at Inland Concrete, Clark touted the project for the jobs it has created, and for the clean energy that it will provide for the province upon completion in 2024.

“Site C means thousands of jobs and 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable power – enough for 450,000 B.C. homes,” said Clark. “It means being ready to meet increasing demand as Canada’s leading economy continues to grow.”

When asked questions about why Site C was not referred to the B.C. Utilities Commission, Clark explained that the project had been studied for many years by BC Hydro and other scientists, and that the province will need the 1,100 megawatts that the dam’s generating station is slated to begin producing when it is commissioned.

NDP Leader John Horgan says he wants the project sent to the B.C. Utilities Commission for a review on whether it should proceed.

The dam is two years into construction and has been approved by the federal government, but Horgan did not directly answer a question as he campaigned in North Delta on whether a review by the utilities commission could realistically stop the project.

He says every project ever built before Site C underwent a review by the independent regulatory body, but this time Clark pushed ahead with the project and the public has a right to know whether there is a solid business case for it.

Clark will be continuing her campaign in the Peace later today, with an event at Peace River South MLA and BC Liberal candidate Mike Bernier’s campaign office in Dawson Creek at 6:00 p.m.