FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Premier Christy Clark will be coming to the Peace Region today.

The Premier will be joining Peace River North BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies at Inland Concrete in Fort St. John today at 12:30 p.m. for a campaign announcement regarding the Site C dam.

Later today, the premier will join Peace River South incumbent MLA and BC Liberal candidate Mike Bernier at Bernier’s campaign office in Dawson Creek.