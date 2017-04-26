Petition with 120,000 signatures to halt the Site C dam to be handed over in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Citizen groups, human rights organizations and environmental groups will be in Vancouver tomorrow to handover a petition and postcards calling on the federal government to immediately halt the Site C dam project.

The petition received close to 120,000 signatures and postcards are also being sent.

Don Wright, Amnesty International Canada’s BC activism coordinator says that the petitions show just how many people are truly concerned about the project.

“The petitions and postcards collected by our organizations demonstrate the widespread concerns over the human rights and environmental impacts of this dam.”

Brittany Smith, campaigner for Leadnow also says that while the issue may be very prominent in the upcoming election in B.C., it is also a federal issue.

“The province’s rush to push ahead with Site C has emerged as a critical election issue in BC but the federal government also has a role to play in upholding the rights of Indigenous peoples and protecting the environment and Canadians don’t want them to be let off the hook.”

The petition and postcards are to be handed over to Vancouver area MP’s tomorrow. Representatives of Amnesty International Canada, LeadNow, Sierra Club BC and other partners will be in attendance.