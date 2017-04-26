Peace River North candidates set to debate on Thursday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The five candidates in the Peace River North riding will take the stage at the Lido Theatre on Thursday night to answer questions from citizens and debate key topics.

BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies, BC NDP candidate Rob Dempsey, Independent candidate Jeff Richert, Independent candidate Rob Fraser and Independent candidate Bob Fedderly will all be present tomorrow evening.

This isn’t the first debate that the candidates have participated in as all five were in Fort Nelson on Tuesday evening for a similar event.

The debate on Thursday will be moderated by Northern Lights College Director of Aboriginal Education, David Christie, President of the Fort St John & District Chamber of Commerce, Nelson Stowe and Managing Editor of the Alaska Highway News, Matt Preprost.

There will also be a 30 minute public question period after the moderated portion of the evening.

The debate can be followed on alaskahighwaynews.ca and on Twitter by using the hashtag #PeaceDebates2017.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday for a meet and greet with the five candidates and the debate will start at 7:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event.