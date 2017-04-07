Peace Region students triumph at Skills Canada provincial competition

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – The Peace Region team that was at the Skills Canada provincial competition has come back with a big medal haul.

This year the Peace Region team was composed of thirty students from School Districts 59 and 60, along with students from Northern Lights College. The team left for Abbotsford on April 4th, where they competed against students from across the province in the Trades and Technology studies.

NPSS Grade 11 and 12 students Jeridyn Loewen, Nicholas Page, Zachary Paradis, and Zachary Glenn won a silver medal in the Robotics category. The Robotics team’s schoolmate, Grade 12 student Jeremy Needham, also won a silver medal, his for achievement in the Automotive Service Technician category.

Dawson Creek Secondary students Tyler Bondaroff, Erykah Brown, and Matthew Larden represented the Mile 0 City. Bondaroff and Brown both won gold medals at the competition. Bondaroff competed in the Jr. Skills Gravity Vehicle category, while Brown won for Public Speaking. Larden won the Bronze medal in the Cabinetmaking competition.

Two Northern Lights College students also brough home medals. Both Bradley Bruce and Matt Vogel represented the collge in the Aerospace Technology competition. It was a one and two finish for NLC, as Bruce won the silver medal, while Vogel won gold.

NLC student Matt Vogel wins gold in Aerospace Technology. Photo by NLC NLC student Erykah Brown wins gold in Public Speaking. Photo by NLC NPSS student Lukas Rehberg in action at the Skills Canada competition. Photo by Eric Palibroda NPSS student Karis Theisen in action at the Skills Canada competition. Photo by Eric Palibroda NPSS student Jeremy Needham in action at the Skills Canada competition. Photo by Eric Palibroda NPSS student Dina Wiens in action at the Skills Canada competition. Photo by Eric Palibroda NPSS student Jeremy Needham’s silver medal from the Skills Canada competition. Photo by Eric Palibroda NPSS students Jeridyn Loewen, Nicholas Page, Zachary Paradis, and Zachary Glenn won a silver medal in Robotics at the Skills Canada BC provincial competition this week. Photo by Eric Palibroda

“These students have done us proud,” said Jamie Maxwell, Skills Canada Regional Coordinator. “The results speak to the talent we have here in the Peace Region and the sheer hard work these students have put in.”

Vogel and Brown join the rest of the Skills BC provincial team, and will be travelling to Winnipeg the Skills Canada national competition May 31st – June 3rd.