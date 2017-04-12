Peace Region could see up to 25 cm of snow by Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The spring storm expected to hit the region Thursday could now produce up to 25 cm of snow by Friday.

That’s according to a special weather statement issued late Wednesday night. Environment Canada says the snowfall will come in two waves starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The first wave could produce from 5 to 15 cm of snow with the snowfall starting in the South Peace and moving to the North. Areas closest to the Rocky Mountains could see the highest amounts.

As the temperature increases through the day on Thursday, the snow will turn to rain before turning back to snow on Thursday evening. The second wave of could exceed more than 10 cm in northern parts of Peace River North.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-04-13 05:26 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)



Current details:

A significant spring snowfall is possible for the BC Peace and portions of Highway 97 near Wonowon and to a lesser extent, Sikanni Chief.

The snowfall will come in two pulses. The first pulse will move into the region tonight with snowfall spreading into the region from south to north. 5 to 15 cm expected by Thursday afternoon with the highest amounts expected near the Rockies.

Temperatures will warm Thursday afternoon likely resulting in the snow changing partially to rain.

However the rain will change back to snow early Thursday evening as the second pulse moves into the region. The snow will intensify Thursday evening and continue all night long. Snowfall amounts could possibly exceed 10 cm except at the northern reaches of this system where the area near Sikanni Chief can expect closer to 5 cm.

By Friday morning, snowfall through the region are expected to range from 15 to 25 cm, with the higher amounts likely near the Rockies.