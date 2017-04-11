Peace Region could see up to 15 cm of snow by Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We could see one more blast of winter. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement predicting up to 15 cm of snow by Friday morning.

The warning says the snow could start Wednesday evening and some areas could see up to 15 cm by the time the storm ends on Friday morning. The forecast calls for temperatures to drop to minus 6 and minus 2 during the overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday. During the day, the highs might only reach zero on Thursday and plus one on Friday.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-04-12 01:02 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Significant snowfall possible for the BC Peace beginning Wednesday night.

A heavy, early spring snowfall event is in the making for the BC Peace beginning Wednesday evening as a persistent, moist easterly flow of air sets up over the region. Computer models are suggesting snow will continue until Friday.

At least 15 cm total snowfall is expected by Friday morning with higher accumulations possible over the southern Peace and near the Rockies.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.