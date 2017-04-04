Peace Region competitors head to Abbotsford for Skills Canada Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 30 competitors from the Peace Region left for Abbotsford today to compete in the 23rd Annual Skills Canada Provincials which will take place on April 5.

Students will face competitors from across the province in categories including 2D Computer Animation, Aerospace Technology, Automotive Service, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Electrical Wiring, Hairdressing, Job Search, Jr. Skills Gravity Vehicle, Jr. Skills Spaghetti Bridge, Jr. Skills Sumo Robot, Photography, Public Speaking, Robotics, TV/Video Production and Welding.

There will be over 600 competitors from around the province and approximately 6,000 visitors from the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

The Peace Region team consists of SD59, SD60 and NLC instructors as well as parents. Competitors are medal winners from the Skills Canada Regional Competition held Feb. 17, 2017, in Dawson Creek.

After Abbotsford, there are National Competitions that will take place from May 31 – June 3 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. World Competitions will take place from October 14-19 in Abu dhabi, United Arab Emirates.