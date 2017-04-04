Peace Fusion dances up a storm in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, S.K. – Eight members of the Peace Fusion Dance Company were in competition at the Saskatoon Gravity Dance Challenge last weekend.

Coach Stephanie Baker says that she started the dance company and held tryouts last September. Abby White, Aleysha Dietz, Ashlyn Taylor, Emma Calliou, Mackenzie Gosling, and Deidra Yates represent the Energetic City, along with Fort Nelson’s Skyela Bruce and Grande Prairie’s Lenore Loewen. The eight girls meet to practice twice a month at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The group of dancers, aged 14 to 16, competed in a number of dance styles in Saskatoon, including, tap, jazz, hip-hop, and lyrical dances. The group performed exceptionally well, placing first in the Jazz, Lyrical, and Contemporary dance categories. The girls also placed second among tapdancing teams, and 3rd in the hip-hop category. In addition, Baker, Ashley Campbell, and Amy Beard won choreography awards for the Lyrical, Jazz, and Tap categories respectively.

With those initial successes, Peace Fusion qualified for the Dance-Off Challenge, where the top groups compete against each other. Choreographed by Baker, the group’s lyrical dance number “My Sister’s Keeper” won the challenge, and Peace Fusion were named Crystal Challenge Dance-Off Champions.

After this season’s success, Baker says that she will be holding auditions for the company’s second season in September, and that she hopes the group will qualify for competitions south of the border next year.