Peace Country River Rats hosting 3rd Annual Spring Fever next month

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats recently held their Annual General Metting, where they laid out plans for this coming season’s jetboat racing season.

The first event that is coming up is the River Rats’ 3rd Annual Spring Fever Dinner & Dance, which is scheduled to take place on May 13th at the Taylor Hall. The dance will feature live music courtesy of the Montney Coulees. The proceeds from this year’s dinner dance will be going towards the construction of a new playground at the new Peace Island Park pavilion. The River Rats are also seeking donations for the live and silent auctions at this year’s dance fundraiser. Anyone wanting to make a donation is asked to contact Kathy, Leanne or Jason with auction items.

The date of the River Rats’ annual Poker Rally has been changed, and will take place on July 15th.

Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door. Early Bird ticket pricing of $65 or two tickets for $125 for the Spring Fever dance will be available on April 22, 2017. For tickets, contact Jason at 250-262-1290, or pick them up at Backcountry.