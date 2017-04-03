ParticipACTION bringing 150 Play List Tour to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour, which is part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, is coming Fort St. John this Spring.

The 150 Play List Tour will be at Centennial Park in Fort St. John on April 29th, where they’ll be challenging residents to complete as many physical activities from the 150 Play List as possible. The list includes activities that range from organised sports such as hockey and basketball, to unorganised sports such as Capture the Flag, and Hide and Seek, to extreme activities like white water rafting. ParticipACTION was started by the Canadian government nearly 50 years ago due rising health care costs in the early 1970’s as a way to help Canadians become more physically active.

The Fort St. John Soccer Club will also be in the park showcasing their sport for residents to try.

Stop by to learn more about the 150 Play List, where you can:

Register for the 150 Play List and learn about the 150 activities

Check off kayaking, field hockey, surfing, tennis and soccer

The event is free and open to the public. register in person at the event, or sign up online at: www.participACTION.com/150.