ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour in Fort St. John tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour, which is part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, will be in Fort St. John this Saturday.

The 150 Play List Tour will be setting up at Centennial Park in Fort St. John on April 29th, where they’ll be challenging residents to complete as many physical activities from the 150 Play List as possible. The list includes activities that range from organised sports such as hockey and basketball, to unorganised sports such as Capture the Flag, and Hide and Seek, to extreme activities like white water rafting. The Fort St. John Soccer Club will be in the park showcasing their sport for residents to try, while there will also be demonstrations of kayaking, field hockey, surfing, and tennis.

ParticipACTION was started by the Canadian government nearly 50 years ago due rising health care costs in the early 1970’s as a way to help Canadians become more physically active.

The event is free and open to the public.Registration can be done in person at the event, or online at: www.participACTION.com/150.